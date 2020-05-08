Analysts Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised B&G Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,401,000 after buying an additional 485,835 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,310,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 259,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,088,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 125,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 305,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

