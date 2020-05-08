Analysts Offer Predictions for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WAB. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE WAB opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

