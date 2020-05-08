Analysts Set Expectations for Planet Fitness Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

PLNT opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig R. Benson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,586,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

