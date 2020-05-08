Analysts Set Expectations for TPG Specialty Lending Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TSLX)

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TPG Specialty Lending in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,905,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,671 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,564,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,445,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 839,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, VP Steven Pluss bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,305. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,626 shares of company stock worth $345,676. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

