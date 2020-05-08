ANGI Homeservices Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report released on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANGI. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,705.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $6,396,844.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,468,000 after buying an additional 6,335,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after buying an additional 1,589,239 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after buying an additional 782,526 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,555,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 379,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $27,149,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

