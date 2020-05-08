ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 250.67 and a beta of 1.87. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,944 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

