Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.40.

ANIK stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 14.40. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,617,000 after buying an additional 110,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 387,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

