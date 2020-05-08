Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

ATRS stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $33.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 793.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

