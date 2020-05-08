Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.74. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 1,009,688 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATRS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 793.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 1,016,579 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $454.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

