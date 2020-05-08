Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Get Anterix alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Anterix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Anterix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. Anterix has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 1,397.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anterix will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $2,919,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 122,587 shares of company stock worth $5,053,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at $9,976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at $2,616,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Anterix by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,654 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Anterix by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 124,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Anterix by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares during the last quarter.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.