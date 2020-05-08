Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APTO. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 237,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

