Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,365,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,060 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

