argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $162.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated an average rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.71.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.84. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $169.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of argenx by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $4,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 104,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

