ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARR. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.10. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 154.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Ulm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $263,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,509,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5,290.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 273,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $4,623,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

