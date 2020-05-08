Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 348,904 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,856,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.