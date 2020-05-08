AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 1-Year High at $8,660.00

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,660 ($113.92) and last traded at GBX 8,643 ($113.69), with a volume of 118632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,512 ($111.97).

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,600 ($113.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oddo Securities decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,600 ($99.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,099.17 ($106.54).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,469.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,426.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98.

In other news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

