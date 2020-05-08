AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States."

Separately, Dougherty & Co lowered AstroNova from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.32%. Analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in AstroNova by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AstroNova by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

