Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) PT Raised to $14.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 96,835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

