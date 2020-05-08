AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

