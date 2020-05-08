AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

