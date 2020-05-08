Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AUG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of AUG stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Auryn Resources has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Auryn Resources stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Auryn Resources worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

