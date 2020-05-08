Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Avaya were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 7,424.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVYA. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avaya in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.