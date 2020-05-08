Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

AXNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.29, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $332,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,058 shares in the company, valued at $18,333,846.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,327 shares of company stock worth $3,454,128. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

