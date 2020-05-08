Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,716.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,860,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,900,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

