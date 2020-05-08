Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading 33.3% Higher

Aztec Minerals Corp (CVE:AZT) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16, 169,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 318% from the average session volume of 40,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of natural resources. The company has an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Cervantes property, a porphyry gold-copper-molybdenum prospect, which is located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Tombstone silver property situated in Arizona, the United States.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.