Baker Chad R Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baker Chad R grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Nomura boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,198.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.