Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of BCPC opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $55,285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Balchem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

