Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Banco Bradesco reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banco Bradesco.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $9.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.