Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.34. Bancolombia posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.4632 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. FMR LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.