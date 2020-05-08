Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) CMO Lisa K. Haines Purchases 1,300 Shares

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) CMO Lisa K. Haines purchased 1,300 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $13,377.00.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $92.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.29. Bank7 Corp has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 417,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

