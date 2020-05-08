Barrington Research Comments on Bottomline Technologies’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bottomline Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

EPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 172,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

