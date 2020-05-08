BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of BRBR opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BellRing Brands (BRBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.