Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. FIX increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

