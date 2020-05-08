Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average of $182.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

