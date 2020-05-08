Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 39,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.