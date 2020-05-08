Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $99.82, but opened at $100.16. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $124.49, with a volume of 28,295,657 shares traded.

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 target price on Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,141 shares of company stock worth $5,605,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $258,501,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $29,537,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $22,338,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.27.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

