Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYND. Goldman Sachs Group cut Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Beyond Meat from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 target price on Beyond Meat and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Beyond Meat to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.74.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -766.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,027,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,141 shares of company stock worth $5,605,964 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

