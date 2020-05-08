B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.69. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.19.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded B&G Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.