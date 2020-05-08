BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. BGC Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $975.88 million, a P/E ratio of 277.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

