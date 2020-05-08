BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

BBL stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. State Street Corp grew its position in BHP Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 3,985.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,831 shares during the period. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in BHP Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in BHP Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

