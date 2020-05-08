Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BILL. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. First Analysis started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

BILL stock opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $75.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. August Capital Management V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $294,231,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $5,604,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

