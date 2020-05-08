BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $256.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.50, a PEG ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,985.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $169,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,945 over the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

