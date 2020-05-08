Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Bitauto stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. Bitauto has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($8.37). The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.46 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bitauto will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

