Black Diamond Group Ltd to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.43 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDI. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.67. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.71.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

