BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 597,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.43% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,482,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN opened at $96.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $135.49.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.92.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.