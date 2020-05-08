BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,800,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.78% of Corteva worth $1,546,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after buying an additional 1,266,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after buying an additional 13,616,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,188,000 after buying an additional 514,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Corteva by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,851,000 after buying an additional 919,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Corteva by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after buying an additional 2,646,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.