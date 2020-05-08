BlackRock Inc. Has $1.53 Billion Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,807,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,340 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of AutoZone worth $1,529,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 46.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $21,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,012.16 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $916.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,078.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

