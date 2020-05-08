BlackRock Inc. Has $1.67 Billion Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 821,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.64% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $1,667,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.86, for a total transaction of $3,821,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 416,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,732,072.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,630 shares of company stock valued at $14,786,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.