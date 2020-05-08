BlackRock Inc. Has $1.75 Billion Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,085,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.07% of HP worth $1,754,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $444,674,000 after purchasing an additional 716,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,736,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $385,033,000 after purchasing an additional 539,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,643,000 after purchasing an additional 751,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $355,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $269,825,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Longbow Research decreased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. HP’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

