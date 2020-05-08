BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,198,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,425,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Trane as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trane to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

